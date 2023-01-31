WWE reveals plans for history-making title match to take place at Elimination Chamber

WWE is set to revamp some of its methods in Montreal during the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The company recently announced that this year, the United States Championship will be defended inside the devilish structure.

Austin Theory currently holds the Stars and Stripes title, which he won last year at Survivor Series. The 25-year-old has since defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to keep the gold around his waist.

The United States Championship has never been defended inside the ominous structure as it mostly features a world title match. Last year, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship at the event, which took place in Saudi Arabia. However, the All Mighty was unable to enter the match as he suffered an injury inside his cage. The bout was won by Brock Lesnar, who eliminated everyone else in dominating fashion.

RAW Women's Championship and tag team titles have also been defended inside the Elimination Chamber on multiple occasions.

WWE also announced a series of qualifier matches for this year's event. Speaking ahead of RAW, Bryan Saxton revealed that Seth Rollins will take on Chad Gable in the first match, while Baron Corbin will face Johnny Gargano in the second match.

Roman Reigns will reportedly face Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

The reason behind this year's Elimination Chamber not featuring a world title match could be a potential feud between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The Honorary Uce turned his back on The Bloodline at the recently concluded Royal Rumble, after which he was attacked mercilessly by the heel faction. The storyline between Roman Reigns and Sami has been building for months and could finally reach its culmination at the company's upcoming premium live event.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “With all due respect to Cody (Rhodes), it’s so obvious that the WrestleMania match should be Roman (Reigns) & Sami (Zayn), whether they’re going to do that or not…



I can tell you as of the middle of last week, they were not, but that can change.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “With all due respect to Cody (Rhodes), it’s so obvious that the WrestleMania match should be Roman (Reigns) & Sami (Zayn), whether they’re going to do that or not…I can tell you as of the middle of last week, they were not, but that can change.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/rg0krGOIjd

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is confirmed for the main event of the Elimination Chamber that will take place in the Honorary Uce's hometown of Montreal, Canada.

