  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE: Rhea Ripley, Nikkita Lyons, Saraya, & others react to Samantha Irvin's photos in wedding gown

WWE: Rhea Ripley, Nikkita Lyons, Saraya, & others react to Samantha Irvin's photos in wedding gown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 05, 2025 13:39 GMT
Rhea Ripley (left), Nikkita Lyons (center), &amp; Saraya (right). [Images taken from stars
Rhea Ripley (left), Nikkita Lyons (center), & Saraya (right). [Images from stars' IG]

Former WWE Superstar Samantha Irvin recently dropped photos of herself in a bridal gown on social media. These images have taken the internet by storm, drawing reactions from wrestlers such as Saraya, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikkita Lyons, and others in the industry.

Ad

In 2024, Ricochet left the Stamford-based promotion and joined AEW. Following that, his partner, Samantha Irvin, left WWE and her ring announcer role to pursue a music career. They made their relationship public in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. The couple tied the knot on March 26, 2025.

On Instagram, The Bomb shared a few pictures of herself in the wedding dress, holding a bouquet of white flowers that symbolized purity and new beginnings.

"A whole bride," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

The 36-year-old's post received likes from Scarlett, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Saraya, Natalya, and Liv Morgan. Additionally, stars such as Nikkita Lyons, Shotzi, Jacy Jayne, and even her husband, Ricochet, left comments on Samantha Irvin's latest bridal photos.

Ad

Samantha Irvin sends a message to new WWE SmackDown ring announcer

After The Bomb left the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, veteran Lilian Garcia was brought back into the fold as the ring announcer on Monday Night RAW. The 58-year-old legend was later moved to SmackDown.

However, last month, Garcia confirmed that her stint on SmackDown had ended. She will be involved with Saturday Night's Main Event shows moving forward.

Ad

That being said, Mark Nash (FKA Mark Shunock) officially debuted as the Friday night show's ring announcer on its March 28, 2025, edition. Taking to X, Samantha Irvin sent a heartfelt message to Nash after the latter confirmed joining WWE.

"Congratulations to my friend, @MarkShunock! You are going to be perfect 🫶🏽," she wrote.

Check out the 36-year-old star's post below:

Only time will tell if Samantha Irvin will return to wrestling and possibly join All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite

Twitter icon

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी