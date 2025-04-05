WWE: Rhea Ripley, Nikkita Lyons, Saraya, & others react to Samantha Irvin's photos in wedding gown

Former WWE Superstar Samantha Irvin recently dropped photos of herself in a bridal gown on social media. These images have taken the internet by storm, drawing reactions from wrestlers such as Saraya, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikkita Lyons, and others in the industry.

In 2024, Ricochet left the Stamford-based promotion and joined AEW. Following that, his partner, Samantha Irvin, left WWE and her ring announcer role to pursue a music career. They made their relationship public in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. The couple tied the knot on March 26, 2025.

On Instagram, The Bomb shared a few pictures of herself in the wedding dress, holding a bouquet of white flowers that symbolized purity and new beginnings.

"A whole bride," she wrote.

The 36-year-old's post received likes from Scarlett, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Saraya, Natalya, and Liv Morgan. Additionally, stars such as Nikkita Lyons, Shotzi, Jacy Jayne, and even her husband, Ricochet, left comments on Samantha Irvin's latest bridal photos.

Samantha Irvin sends a message to new WWE SmackDown ring announcer

After The Bomb left the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, veteran Lilian Garcia was brought back into the fold as the ring announcer on Monday Night RAW. The 58-year-old legend was later moved to SmackDown.

However, last month, Garcia confirmed that her stint on SmackDown had ended. She will be involved with Saturday Night's Main Event shows moving forward.

That being said, Mark Nash (FKA Mark Shunock) officially debuted as the Friday night show's ring announcer on its March 28, 2025, edition. Taking to X, Samantha Irvin sent a heartfelt message to Nash after the latter confirmed joining WWE.

"Congratulations to my friend, @MarkShunock! You are going to be perfect 🫶🏽," she wrote.

Check out the 36-year-old star's post below:

Only time will tell if Samantha Irvin will return to wrestling and possibly join All Elite Wrestling.

