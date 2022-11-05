WWE is right to delay Sami Zayn's & former world champion's feud with The Bloodline, says veteran (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn has single-handedly given a new lease of life to the long-drawn Bloodline. Rumors state that the Honorary Uce was expected to team up with Kevin Owens for a feud with Roman Reigns' group, but that plan has been put on the back burner, with Dutch Mantell explaining why it was the right decision from WWE during this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

As reported earlier, WWE originally never wanted Sami Zayn's program with Roman Reigns to go on for long, but they had no option but to extend the angle due to its reception.

The idea was for Zayn to reunite with Owens and challenge The Usos, which has now been pushed back to a later date. Dutch Mantell felt it was a good call from WWE and noted how the company had already invested a lot of time in Sami Zayn's unlikely rise.

"Yep, delayed, not denied, or you know, we're not going there. It's just delayed. Well, that's just what you're looking for. You're looking at time and more, and they've invested a lot of time in this. I mean, they have invested almost a year." [28:26 - 29:14]

WWE received criticism for prematurely nixing storylines under Vince McMahon's leadership, as Dutch Mantell stated that it was a rarity to see angles stretched out on TV in the past.

The creative team has thankfully given Zayn time to settle into his new role, and he's reciprocated by adding much-needed entertainment value to the blue brand.

"I mean, that's got to be a record. I don't know if it's been a year, but it has been a long time. (six months) That seems like ten years in WWE's time. I mean, usually, they go through this in three weeks." [29:15 - 29:40]

Dutch Mantell praises WWE's booking of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has come a long way from being an afterthought in The Bloodline. Sami Uso might have Roman Reigns' trust, but his friction with Jey Uso could lead to his eventual ouster from the stable.

Dutch Mantell liked the 'open-ended' nature of the storyline and briefly also spoke about Sami's backstage segment with The Usos from the latest SmackDown.

Mantell added:

"Yeah, they are leaving it open-ended. They are not really telling too much of the story, and you could see a brother siding with a brother. See, the thing about this is it makes sense. You've had personal relationships in your life to where it goes just like this. You don't really know where anybody is and the crowd, and that's the beauty of wrestling." [27:40 - 28:12]

