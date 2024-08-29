WWE was right to fine seven wrestlers after rule break, Jim Ross says

Jim Ross spent over two decades working for WWE as a commentator and backstage executive. The current AEW announcer recently reflected on a controversial behind-the-scenes rule change that led to seven wrestlers receiving fines.

In 2004, WWE management wanted the company's superstars to look smart while traveling to and from shows. Anyone who failed to dress professionally received a $500 fine. If they broke the rule again, the fine would increase to $1,000. A further offense would lead to a suspension without pay.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross told host Conrad Thompson that he was in favor of the unpopular rule change:

"I was for it. Maybe how it was presented was a little bit quick on the draw, but at the end of the day and the big picture, I was all for it. It's a matter of buying a pair of shoes and a pair of f***ing slacks, Conrad, and buying a dress shirt," said Jim Ross. [1:41:09 – 1:41:31]

Thompson added that D-Von Dudley and Rey Mysterio were among the seven wrestlers who received a fine for breaking the rule.

Jim Ross admits the WWE rule could have been more lenient

Looking back, Jim Ross thinks WWE's higher-ups should have given wrestlers more time to buy smart outfits instead of handing out immediate fines.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the rule change should not have become such a big story:

"The error of our ways may have been that we rushed into it too quickly," Jim Ross said. "We shouldn't have had anybody getting fined that soon after the mandate of the change in attire. It's just not that big a deal. I'm sure there are some folks out there listening that didn't live through that era that are saying to themselves, 'Are you sh***ing me? All this trouble and these fines and this discord over dress shoes, slacks, and a shirt? Really? That's where we are?'" [1:42:46 – 1:43:25]

In the same podcast episode, Ross dismissed a "very silly" rumor involving Brock Lesnar from the same time period.

What are your thoughts on wrestlers being told what to wear? Hit the Discuss button and let us know.

