WWE ring announcer shares a photo with Ricochet on a special occasion

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin shared a holiday special picture with Ricochet on social media.

Ricochet is a former WWE United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and NXT North American Champion. In comparison, Irvin had been working in NXT as a ring announcer since 2021.

However, she quickly became prominent and was called up to the SmackDown main roster along with her real-life boyfriend, Ricochet. The couple, together, are now working on the blue brand of the Stamford-based promotion.

Today, Samantha Irvin wished and hoped that the WWE Universe had a joyful Thanksgiving.

"We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! From our family to yours #Smackdown," she wrote.

Ricochet wants to get his hands back on the Intercontinental Championship

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the former US Champion picked up a massive victory over Braun Strowman. During the SmackDown World Cup semi-finals, the High-Flyer and Monster Among Men faced each other only to see the latter's biggest upset since his 2022 return to WWE.

After Intercontinental Champion Gunther distracted Strowman, the High-Flyer capitalized and rolled him up to advance to the World Cup finals. The winner of the SmackDown World Cup will earn a title shot against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Cathy Kelley interviewed the High-Flyer in a WWE Digital Exclusive.

The former Intercontinental Champion revealed why it is essential for him to win the SmackDown World Cup. He noted that the IC title would mean the world to him, and winning it back would enhance his chances of redeeming himself.

"It means the world. It means everything to me. It was devastating when I lost it. So that is another key motivating factor behind all of this. It is not just to win for America, to win the SmackDown World Cup, and to just win in general for Ricochet," he said.

It will be exciting to see which superstar wins the SmackDown World Cup next week to face the Ring General down the line.

