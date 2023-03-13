WWE Road to WM Results: Cody Rhodes puts Bloodline member through table, 18-man Battle Royal, top star absent and more (New York, 03/12)

The WWE roster stopped over in New York for another Road to WrestleMania live event. The show was live from the famous Madison Square Garden arena and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kickstarted with a huge 10-woman tag team match where Damage CTRL joined forces with Carmella and Piper Niven to take on Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Candice LeRae, Asuka, and Nikki Cross. The EST delivered a KOD to the Role Model to pick up the victory for her team.

Next up was an 18-man Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The match featured stars from both brands, with Dominik Mysterio eliminating Rey being the highlight. However, Ricochet threw the Judgment Day member over the top rope to earn the right to challenge Gunther.

The Ring General then came out to start the title match immediately. Gunther was able to retain the title after picking up a victory over the exhausted Ricochet.

Cody Rhodes continued his feud with The Bloodline as he took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match. However, The Usos attacked the American Nightmare to cause a DQ. Rhodes was saved from the post-match beatdown by Sami Zayn. The former AEW star then went on to put Sikoa through a table.

Next up, LA Knight came out after a disappointing outing in the earlier Battle Royal. The 40-year-old was slated to face Bray Wyatt. However, the Eater of the Worlds was replaced by his former ally Braun Strowman, who made quick work of the former NXT star.

Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair defeated Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan in a Triple-Threat match to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

The event was headlined by Austin Theory, who defended the United States Championship against Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match.

The 25-year-old managed to sneak a victory ahead of his dream showdown against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

10-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Candice LeRae, Asuka, Nikki Cross def. Carmella, Piper Niven, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, and Bayley 18-Man Battle Royal: Ricochet, who dispatches Dominik Mysterio WWE Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER def. Ricochet Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa Braun Strowman def. LA Knight WWE SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan WWE United States Title: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

