Cody Rhodes puts a Bloodline member through a table at WWE show

During a WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden, Cody Rhodes sent Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline through a table. The American Nightmare won the contest by DQ as The Usos interfered to save Sikoa in the match's closing moments.

WWE stopped at the legendary Madison Square Garden this weekend before its biggest show of the year.

WrestleMania will occur across two nights, so the card is already stacked. Several championships will be defended, including Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Cody Rhodes is all set to challenge The leader of The Bloodline for the titles.

On the Road to WrestleMania, The American Nightmare battled with The Enforcer at WWE MSG. However, Solo Sikoa had The Bloodline members (Jimmy and Jey Uso) by ringside.

Both men fought with everything they had, but Rhodes escaped Solo's Samoan Spike to hit Cody Cutter on him. In the final moments, as the Bloodline member went to the ringside, the former two-time Intercontinental Champion sent him across the table in three attempts.

However, before Rhodes could get a three-count on Sikoa, The Usos intervened, and the former TNT Champion secured a win by DQ.

Cody Rhodes opened up about Sami Zayn taking his spot at WrestleMania

The American Nightmare recently commented on some fans urging Sami Zayn to replace him in WWE.

Since joining The Bloodline last year, Zayn's popularity has skyrocketed. However, at Royal Rumble 2023, he turned on Roman Reigns and his family. He went on to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Although the former Intercontinental Champion lost the match, some fans have urged the company to give him another title match at WrestleMania.

Rhodes praised Zayn's recent work while stating that he is working hard to prove his credibility in an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character.

"I look at it as a challenge. It's probably the best way to look at it and not a negative challenge. A challenge of (...) Sami's doing amazing things. You've got to; you didn't just buy yourself some future spot," Rhodes said.

The former TNT Champion may have humiliated The Bloodline back-to-back during SmackDown and WWE MSG shows, but he has a huge challenge ahead of him. It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

