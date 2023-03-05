WWE Road to WM Results: Roman Reigns gets laid out by former champion, SmackDown star competes twice, Rhea Ripley in action (Toronto, Canada)

The WWE SmackDown roster returned to Toronto, Canada, for a 'Road to WrestleMania' live event. The show emanated from the Coca-Cola Coliseum and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The event was headlined by Roman Reigns, who made his return to the live circuit after more than five months. The Tribal Chief took on Sami Zayn in a massive rematch from Elimination Chamber. While the Underdog from Underground put on a good fight, he was once again unable to usurp Reigns.

Roman went on to attack Sami after the match. However, the former NXT Champion was able to turn things around to deliver a Spear and Helluva Kick to the Bloodline Leader.

Robert H @r_huntley86 @WrestleTalk_TV

Roman Retains. Beats down Sami. Sami fires back. Crowd was super into BOTH guys. Hot crowd.

#WWEToronto Roman Retains. Beats down Sami. Sami fires back. Crowd was super into BOTH guys. Hot crowd. @WrestleTalk_TV Roman Retains. Beats down Sami. Sami fires back. Crowd was super into BOTH guys. Hot crowd.#WWEToronto https://t.co/nIVnZn8Aq7

LA Knight had to pull double duty in Toronto as he competed in two matches back-to-back. The 40-year-old was first defeated by Santos Escobar, after which he began to cut a promo.

However, he was soon interrupted by Kevin Owens, which led to a Toronto Street Fight match between them.

The event also featured a couple of title matches. Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Ricochet ended in DQ due to interference from Imperium.

Ricochet was joined by Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman as the trio took on Imperium in a six-man tag team match.

Elsewhere on the show, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to send a message to Charlotte. Ridge Holland also defeated Joaquin Wilde in a singles match.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete results from the WWE live event in Toronto, Canada, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Shayna Baszler Ridge Holland def. Joaquin Wilde Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez Santos Escobar def. LA Knight Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens def. LA Knight Intercontinental Title: Ricochet def. GUNTHER Via DQ Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet def. Imperium WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) d Sami Zayn

Poll : 0 votes