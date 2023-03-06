WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Austin Theory defeats former Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes aligns with top faction (Trenton, 03/05)

The WWE Road to WrestleMania live tour continued in Trenton, New Jersey, where the RAW roster stopped over for an action-packed evening. The event was live from the Cure Insurance Arena and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The evening started with a singles match between Johnny Gargano and Baron Corbin. It has been a rough last few weeks for the latter as he and JBL parted ways. Corbin failed to break his losing streak at the live circuit as Gargano picked up a win.

Next up, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson took on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest in a tag team match. The two factions have been at each other's throats over the last few months. However, AJ Styles of The O.C. has been away from action since he was sidelined with an injury in December last year. Gallows and Anderson picked up the victory in the absence of their leader.

The two men also joined Cody Rhodes in the ring after his victory against Finn Balor. The American Nightmare threw up the 'Too Sweet' hand sign, recalling his days of a member of the Bullet Club.

Elsewhere on the show, Bronson Reed defeated Elias, while Dolph Ziggler picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai took on Candice LeRae and Mia Yim in another tag team match. However, interference from Bayey resulted in the bout ending in DQ. The match was restarted as a six-woman tag where the babyfaces were joined by Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow secured a victory for her team.

The event was headlined by Austin Theory, who faced Seth Rollins in a No Disqualification match. Theory retained the United States Title after a back-and-forth clash between the two.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Trenton, New Jersey, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The Judgment Day: Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest Bronson Reed def. Elias Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor Dolph Ziggler def. Mustafa Ali Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs Candice LaRae Mia Yim: Match is Ruled No Contest Due to Interference from Bayley Asuka, Candice LaRae and Michin def. Damage CTRL WWE United States Title: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

