WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Current champion suffers loss, CM Punk in a Steel Cage match, and more (Vienna, 03/29)

WWE continued the ongoing tour of Europe with a house show in Vienna, Austria, on March 29. The show mainly featured superstars from RAW, as the SmackDown stars had to perform at last night's edition of the blue brand in London. Nonetheless, a few stars from the brand were still in action.

Ad

The event started with a singles match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio, where The Visionary picked up the win. Although Seth was in London for this week's SmackDown, he managed to reach Vienna to put on a show for the fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Next up, Jey Uso defeated Ludwig Kaiser to continue his momentum ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41. LA Knight was also in action less than 24 hours after his match against Braun Strowman on SmackDown. The Megastar defended his United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Knight defeated the Japanese star to continue his title reign.

Elsewhere on the card, Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship, while Randy Orton and The Motor City Machine Guns got a victory over The Miz and #DIY. Penta also once again got the better of Chad Gable in a singles match between the two.

Ad

The show also featured a Street Fight between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, where Mami got another victory over her fierce rival. Rhea put the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion through a table and stacked Raquel Rodriguez over her when she came out to help her tag team partner. She then went on to pin both stars at once.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The event was headlined by a Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Gunther, with the latter's title on the line. The Ring General picked up the win in front of his home crowd to end the action-packed evening.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Vienna, Austria, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark

Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark United States Championship : LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

: LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Randy Orton and The Motor City Machine Guns: Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeat The Miz, and #DIY: Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Penta defeated Chad Gable

Street Fight : Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan

: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan Steel Cage Match: Gunther defeated CM Punk

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback