WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Current champion suffers loss, Cody Rhodes meets fierce rival in Street Fight, Gunther in action (Corbin, 02/04) 

The WWE RAW and SmackDown roster headed over to Corbin, Kentucky, for another Road to WrestleMania live event. The show emanated from the Corbin arena and featured notable names from both brands in action.

The show started with a singles match between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa, where the former came out on top. The Bloodline member has been in a slump since his win over John Cena at Crown Jewel, losing all of his televised and non-televised matches. The poor run continued at Sunday's house show as Sikoa once again came up short against LA Knight despite Jimmy Uso being present in his corner.

Expand Tweet

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were also in action in Corbin. The duo got victory over Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri. Meanwhile, Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal in singles action.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles got a win over Austin Theory while DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The show also featured a six-woman tag match that saw Shotzi join forces with Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega to defeat current title holders Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY

MVP also issued an open challenge on behalf of Omos. The veteran promised $10K to anyone who could knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet. The challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa, but the Alpha Academy member ended up getting squashed by Omos.

The only title match of the night featured Gunther in action. The Ring General put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable. However, Gable once again came up short against the champion.

The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. The duo will also battle in a Texas Bullrope match on RAW this Monday, ahead of which The American Nightmare got the win at the house show.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

Here are the complete WWE house show results from Corbin, Kentucky, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso)

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Bianca Belair, Shotzi & Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE