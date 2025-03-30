WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Gunther loses title match to major superstar, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton join forces, and more (Amsterdam, 03/30)

The WWE roster stopped over in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on March 30 for a house show. The live event featured multiple title matches, with top names from RAW and SmackDown in action.

Ad

The evening began with the United States Championship match as LA Knight defended his coveted title against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Megastar once again managed to get the better of The King of the Strong Style to start the show on a lightning note.

Next up, we had the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Zoey Stark, where the former retained the title. This was followed by a singles match between Penta and Chad Gable, in which the Luchador won over the American Made leader again.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere on the card, CM Punk faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the match ended in DQ after The Ring General hit a low blow to The Best in the World. While Punk managed to win via DQ, the title did not change hands as it was not a decisive victory.

The Voice of the Voiceless got back at Gunther as he delivered a GTS to the champion after the match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The show also featured a tag team match between Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY, where the babyfaces got the win. In the second women's match of the night, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley continued their rivalry as they clashed in a Street Fight.

The match wasn’t free from distractions as Raquel Rodriguez tried to interfere with the proceedings. However, Mami put her through a table and stacked Liv Morgan on top of her to pin both women and pick up the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A Six-Man Tag Team match headlined the event that saw Seth Rollins join forces with Randy Orton and Jey Uso. The trio defeated Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, and The Miz to conclude the show.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Amsterdam, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark Penta defeated Chad Gable World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk defeated Gunther via DQ The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defeated DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, and The Miz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback