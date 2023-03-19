WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Seth Rollins competes in a title match, Cody Rhodes takes on SmackDown star, and more (Milwaukee, 03/18)

We are just a couple of weeks away from WrestleMania 39, ahead of which the WWE roster stopped over in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for one of the two live events. The show emanated from the Fiserv Forum and featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action!

The show kicked off with a huge title match as Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship in a Fatal-Four-Way match against Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Chelsea Green.

The EST of WWE recently made history by becoming the longest-reigning black champion in the company's history. She celebrated the record by securing victory at the live event after delivering a KOD to Green.

Two recently returned stars were in action next as Bronson Reed faced off against Johnny Gargano. The powerhouse was on the winning end.

Next up was Dominik Mysterio, who took on Santos Escobar in a singles match. While the 25-year-old was not accompanied by Rhea Ripley, he still managed to sneak a win via pinfall.

Steven Radmer @Steven_R
Dominik Mysterio picks up the win over Santos Escobar.. Milwaukee loved this match, huge pop for both. #wwemilwaukee

Elsewhere on the show, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim teamed up to take down Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Braun Strowman and Ricochet also defeated ma.çé and mån.sôör of the Maximum Male Models. Bobby Lashley also picked up a quick win over Baron Corbin.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Milwaukee. The American Nightmare once again locked horns with LA Knight after their collision on RAW earlier this week. The result was the same this time around as well.

The show was headlined by Seth Rollins, who challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the main event. While the Visionary was unable to regain the title, he had the last laugh as he laid out Theory after the match to end the action-packed evening.

WrestleScope @tv_wrestle
#WWEMilwaukee Post match, Seth Rollins gets a level.of retribution and hits a Stom on Theory to send the Milwaukee fans home happy

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

RAW Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, and Chelsea Green in a Fatal 4-Way Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar Candice LeRae and Mia Yim defeated Damage CTRL (IYO Sky & Dakota Kai) Cody Rhodes defeated LA Knight Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Maximum Male Models (Mace & Mansoor) Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins

