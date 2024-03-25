WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Top superstar begs Rhea Ripley, current champion suffers loss, Gunther in action (Rockford, 03/24)

The build-up for WrestleMania XL continued as the WWE roster stopped over in Rockford, Illinois, for a house show on Sunday, March 24. The show was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a six-woman tag match as Naomi and Bianca Belair joined forces with Becky Lynch to take on Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY. The Damage CTRL trio suffered a loss after The Man took out Kai with a Manhandle Slam.

Elsewhere on the card, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, while Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso. The Ring General and Zayn will face off at WrestleMania XL, and both secured important victories ahead of the same.

The Awesome Truth was also in action as they faced Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day. However, the match turned into an eight-man tag after Finn Balor and Damian Priest caused DQ, leading to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods coming out to make the save. The babyfaces stood tall in the end.

Omos was also in action in Rockford. The Nigerian Giant defeated Odyssey Jones in a singles match. The second title match of the night saw Rhea Ripley retain her Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.

During the match, Baszler requested Mami to hit her with Stinkface. However, Nia Jax ruined her former partner's plans.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, who defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in the main event. The duo also had a few words for the live crowd after the match.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE house show results from Rockford, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi defeated IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Jey Uso

Gunther (c) retains over Jey Uso Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh via DQ

Awesome Truth and The New Day def. The Judgment Day

Omos defeated Odyssey Jones

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match

Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso