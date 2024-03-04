WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Top superstar gets kicked out by referee, Solo Sikoa loses to major name, Gunther in action (Bakersfield, 03/03)  

The WWE roster stopped over in Bakersfield, California, for the week's second Road to WrestleMania live event. The show featured top names from RAW and SmackDown in action and one title match.

The event started with a six-woman tag team match where Naomi joined forces with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair to take on Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY. The Japanese trio lost the match, with Naomi picking up the win for her team.

Elsewhere on the card, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. However, the heel faction's leader, Gunther, had a successful outing as he defeated Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Solo Sikoa was also in action in Bakersfield. The Enforcer faced LA Knight with Jimmy Uso in his corner. However, the referee ejected the former WWE Tag Team Champion from the ringside after he was caught interfering in the match. All these distractions eventually led to Knight picking up another win over Solo Sikoa.

The show also featured an open challenge as MVP offered $10k to anyone who could knock Omos off his feet. The challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa, who failed in his task and suffered a brutal loss.

Also in action were R-Truth, The Miz, and DIY, who defeated The Judgment Day in an eight-man tag team match.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who took on Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight. The duo took each other to their limits in a match that saw the use of multiple weapons. In the end, The American Nightmare stood tall to close the show.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete results from the WWE Live event in Bakersfield, California, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi defeated Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Kairi Sane & Asuka)

New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther retained against Jey Uso

Gunther retained against Jey Uso LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

R-Truth, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Judgment Day

Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight

