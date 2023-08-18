WWE: Roman Reigns sets stunning milestone record as champion

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has achieved yet another milestone record in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Tribal Chief has dominated the WWE ever since his massive heel-turn return at SummerSlam 2020. After he defeated Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt and Braun Strowman to capture the Universal Championship, Reigns has been unstoppable.

WWE Superstars and legends such as Golberg, John Cena, Edge, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes have failed to dethrone the champion.

The Universal Championship and WWE Championship are listed separately on the Stamford-based promotion's website. Hence as per WWE.com, Reigns has been holding the Universal title for 1082 days and counting.

Ahead of setting a new record, Roman Reigns has reached another milestone of holding the WWE Championship for 501 days and counting. This title was captured after he beat The Beast Incarnate at last year's WrestleMania.

Reigns has held the WWE Championship for 501 days.

Vince Russo chimes in on if LA Knight could dethrone Roman Reigns

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about LA Knight's potential to take the Undisputed Universal title from The Tribal Chief.

The former Million Dollar Champion is on significant momentum in his current run. Fans are eating Knight's promo by giving him an exceptional reception every time he enters the ring.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the former writer stated that LA Knight's push is way behind Reigns, and he can't reach that level for now.

"I think, bro, let's be honest. The only person that has any steam in that company besides Roman Reigns is LA Knight. I don't see LA Knight beating Roman Reigns, I don't. But does anybody else have any steam beside him?" Russo said.

The Tribal Chief won't be appearing for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, as per the latest reports. It will be interesting to see how the company unfolds the further storyline in The Bloodline, followed by Jey Uso's apparent exit.

