WWE Royal Rumble betting odds - Sami Zayn beats The Rock, 37-year-old injured Superstar revealed as top pick

Early betting odds have revealed an interesting list of WWE Superstars who have emerged as top favorites to win the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

As per the SEScoops report, United States Champion Austin Theory saw a massive boost in his position, as he is now the fifth favorite to win the 20-man battle. Fourth on the list is Seth Rollins, who was one of the best performers on RAW in 2022, and rallied huge support for himself in a bid to enter the world title race.

WWE legend The Rock is third on the list as fans continue to hope for his match against Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Many think he could challenge the Tribal Chief for the World Championships and establish himself as the true "Head of the Table."

Interestingly, Reigns' trusted Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn seems to have higher odds than The Rock. The Bloodline member saw a meteoric rise in his positioning to win the Royal Rumble and was only beaten by a long-term top pick.

Injured superstar Cody Rhodes maintained his position at the top of the list as the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble. He appeared on RAW earlier this week and spoke about coming back for "one thing" that "needs to be done."

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch becomes the top favorite to win Women's Royal Rumble match

Early betting odds have picked Becky Lynch as the top favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Second on the list is Rhea Ripley, who is quickly turning into one of the most dominant heels on RAW as part of Judgment Day.

Charlotte Flair, who has been missing from WWE television since May, is third on the list. Many hope to see her return at Royal Rumble. Bayley and Raquel Rodriguez are the fourth and fifth favorites to win the 30-woman battle next year.

Men's Royal Rumble odds

Cody Rhodes (+100)

Sami Zayn (+300)

The Rock: (+400)

Seth Rollins (+1,200)

Austin Theory (+1,400)

Women's Royal Rumble odds

Becky Lynch (+250)

Rhea Ripley (+350)

Charlotte (+400)

Bayley (+500)

Raquel Rodriguez (+800)

Who are your top picks to win the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes