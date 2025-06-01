  • home icon
  "WWE ruined his passion for wrestling" - Gunther leaves fans concerned with latest X/Twitter activity

"WWE ruined his passion for wrestling" - Gunther leaves fans concerned with latest X/Twitter activity

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jun 01, 2025 12:19 GMT
Gunther (via WWE
Gunther (via WWE's official YouTube)

Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's recent activity on X has left many fans worried. The Ring General has wiped all of his tweets on X, except a few of his posts and replies about his wife Jinny.

At WrestleMania 41, Gunther lost the World Heavyweight title to Jey Uso, who had secured a title match at The Show of Shows with a Royal Rumble win. Jey's title reign has since received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. Many fans aren't happy with The Ring General's booking on the main roster lately.

The former World Heavyweight Champion recently deleted all of his posts about wrestling on his X handle. The only tweets left are his replies to his wife and retired pro-wrestler Jinny. The activity left many fans worried for the veteran star.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Gunther's X activity (via @mckenzieas93V2 on X)
Fans react to Gunther's X activity (via @mckenzieas93V2 on X)

Jey Uso's reaction to defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso defeated The Ring General to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. During the post-show press conference, Jey said the following about his massive victory:

"It’s been hard, long run, especially hard today because trying to, our business, I feel like, everyone is smart to it. We’re the last of a dying breed, that’s what I think. It’s damn near live theatrics, one shot, one take, live TV, so I take pride in all that, all my brothers and sisters, everyone who put on today, the behind-the-scenes, we’re all a big family, to be honest. I’m so grateful. I get to just do this little part. I go out there and wrestle in the ring.” [H/T 411Mania]
One wonders why the 37-year-old star deleted all of his posts on X. His fans would love to know the reason behind the move.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

