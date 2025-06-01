"WWE ruined his passion for wrestling" - Gunther leaves fans concerned with latest X/Twitter activity

Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's recent activity on X has left many fans worried. The Ring General has wiped all of his tweets on X, except a few of his posts and replies about his wife Jinny.

At WrestleMania 41, Gunther lost the World Heavyweight title to Jey Uso, who had secured a title match at The Show of Shows with a Royal Rumble win. Jey's title reign has since received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. Many fans aren't happy with The Ring General's booking on the main roster lately.

The former World Heavyweight Champion recently deleted all of his posts about wrestling on his X handle. The only tweets left are his replies to his wife and retired pro-wrestler Jinny. The activity left many fans worried for the veteran star.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Gunther's X activity (via @mckenzieas93V2 on X)

Jey Uso's reaction to defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso defeated The Ring General to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. During the post-show press conference, Jey said the following about his massive victory:

"It’s been hard, long run, especially hard today because trying to, our business, I feel like, everyone is smart to it. We’re the last of a dying breed, that’s what I think. It’s damn near live theatrics, one shot, one take, live TV, so I take pride in all that, all my brothers and sisters, everyone who put on today, the behind-the-scenes, we’re all a big family, to be honest. I’m so grateful. I get to just do this little part. I go out there and wrestle in the ring.” [H/T 411Mania]

One wonders why the 37-year-old star deleted all of his posts on X. His fans would love to know the reason behind the move.

