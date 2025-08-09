WWE ruined The Rock's original creative idea, feels wrestling veteran: "Everybody in that company sh*t on that plan" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock's supposed plans heading up to WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss last showed up at Elimination Chamber to orchestrate John Cena's heel turn.
The Final Boss and Travis Scott aligned with Cena as he destroyed Cody in a shocking heel turn earlier this year. After a short run as a heel champion, WWE creative quickly pivoted and turned Cena back into a babyface last week on SmackDown before SummerSlam. At the PLE, John lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody and got attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.
During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that The Rock wanted to turn Cody heel before WrestleMania. However, he felt the Final Boss didn't get support from the company, and they instead proceeded to turn Cena heel with no plans for the future. The ex-writer remarked that this was a huge blunder on the part of the company.
"It was clear. Cody said it. It was clear Rock's plan was to turn Cody heel. And everybody in that company sh*t on that plan," Russo said. "That left them with no alternative. So, they came up with, well, we'll turn Cena heel for no reason whatsoever. This is why you'll hear me say over and over again, they're not writers. They don't know how to do this. This was an epic fail, man." [6:28 onwards]
The Final Boss has not appeared on WWE TV since that fateful night at Elimination Chamber. During his face turn, Cena subtly threw shade at The Rock, claiming he was trying to follow somebody else's vision.
It will be interesting to see if there's a deeper story brewing between WWE creative and The Rock.
Please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.
Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE