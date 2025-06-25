WWE ruining Penta’s star power on RAW; wrestling veteran sounds the alarm (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE star Penta losing steam on RAW. The star was in action this past Monday Night.
The masked Luchador faced off against Bron Breakker in a singles matchup. The two put on a stellar matchup to kick off RAW. Penta dazzled the fans with his swift offense in the early goings of the match. However, Breakker finally got the win as he demolished Penta with a devastating Spear.
This week on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill mentioned that the WWE star would lose his aura with these recent defeats. He pointed out that the casual fans would stop believing in his star power. The veteran journalist pointed out that kids watching the show would be shocked to see Penta lose nd stop rooting for him, leading to milder reactions during the shows.
"The general fan just looks at it as, oh man, Penta lost. You know, the fan that believes Penta lost. That doesn't look good for him. That kid is, 'I can't believe he lost to Bron Breakker.' " [From 10:25 onwards]
Of late, the 40-year-old luchador has lost some important matches. This has cooled down some of the initial momentum he had when he debuted in WWE. It will be interesting to see if he can redeem himself in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.
