WWE Rule Change Did Not Apply to Steve Austin & The Undertaker, Kevin Nash Recalls

Steve Austin and The Undertaker were two of WWE's most popular stars during the Attitude Era. According to Kevin Nash, higher-ups allowed both men to wear whatever they wanted when other roster members were told how to dress.
In the early 2000s, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon instructed wrestlers to arrive at shows in WWE-branded sports gear. At the time, he wanted talents to look smart while representing the company on the road.
Nash worked for WWE from 1993 to 1996 before returning in 2002 and 2011. On his Kliq This podcast, he said Austin and The Undertaker were given permission to wear clothing that suited their unique on-screen personas.
"They did that for like a year in WWE," Nash stated. "They did like a f***ing sports coat type thing. I know that 'Taker f***ing got exempt, and I think Steve was exempt because it didn't fit their gimmicks."
These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!
Austin's anti-authority persona was widely viewed as the best character on WWE television in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Similarly, many consider The Undertaker's supernatural gimmick to be one of the greatest acts of all time in the Stamford-based promotion.
How WWE Stars Reacted to Steve Austin and The Undertaker's Exemption
Nowadays, WWE shows often begin with footage of wrestlers walking through the backstage area or parking lot. With the WWE-branded sports gear rule no longer in place, talents usually wear their own clothes or merchandise on their way to arenas.
Kevin Nash believes the company struggled to enforce the policy once everyone knew Steve Austin and The Undertaker were exempt.
"As soon as you get that f***ing crack in the dike, f**k that, yeah. I would have never done it. It was one of the reasons I wanted to get into pro wrestling, is not have to wear a f***ing coat."
In the same podcast episode, Nash revealed why he thinks Becky Lynch's run as a top WWE star is over.
Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.
Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!