WWE has a rule in place for wardrobe malfunctions, female star reveals

A female WWE veteran has revealed that the company has a rule in place for wardrobe malfunctions. She discussed what it is.

Ad

Eva Marie was interviewed on the Ring The Belle podcast, where she talked about a rule that the company has in place for female stars.

Eva Marie admitted that there was a rule in place in the company when they made the move to PG, and all the shows were live. She said that the company informed them that since there had been wardrobe malfunctions in the past with some of the girls, there was a rule in place to cover everything up underneath with pasties and tape to prevent accidents.

Ad

Trending

She said that accidents were inevitable given that they were wrestling but went on to talk about one time when she experienced a malfunction, but this helped her out. She said that she had managed it, but she felt better knowing that things were covered up.

"As soon as we went live and we went to PG right, we got told, because there had been previous n** slips from the girls... how could there not be? We were literally wrestling in a damn bikini. So you're supposed to wear like little pasties and you're supposed to tape like literally everything, thank goodness. Because in this specific one, I'm all taped up. Even in a worst case scenario, we'd have been all good. But you see me on the apron like, did this f***ing b***h literally pop?" [From 27:05 - 27:38]

Ad

Ad

Eva Marie is open to a return to WWE

Eva Marie has spoken about returning to wrestle in the promotion. She said that she was ready to return and stir things up and that she loved ruffling feathers.

"Because words mean a lot, and I feel like you can speak whatever you want into existence, and I love WWE, I'm very grateful to WWE, I love the WWE Universe. I feel like you can't get enough of the Eva-lution. You know what I'm saying? And I would love to come back and stir things up. There's nothing better than going out there and ruffling some feathers. So, yeah, the possibility, for sure, is always a possible."

For the moment, fans will have to wait and see if the star returns and whether she chooses to do so at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback