Potential spoiler on WWE's plans for Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE teased on SmackDown last week that RAW Superstar Seth Rollins could be Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. According to reports, The Visionary Leader will dethrone The Tribal Chief for the title at the event.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is planning to put the Universal Championship on Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar, who is set to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, is expected to retain his title. This means that Roman Reigns will go on to face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38 for the WWE Title instead.

“The plan for Day 1 was that Seth was gonna be the WWE Champion coming off of the show and Lesnar was gonna be the Universal Champion coming off of the show. So Lesnar is now the WWE Champion. Seth was going to defend the title on one of the WrestleMania nights and then Lesnar and Roman were gonna be for the other title on the other WrestleMania night," said Meltzer. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Meltzer added that if Seth captures the Universal Championship, the two world titles will switch brands, since Rollins is part of Monday Night RAW.

"I was kind of told it’s gonna end up where it’s supposed to be. So I wonder if that means they’re gonna switch belts, like the Universal belt with Seth goes on RAW and the WWE belt that Roman would end up most likely, I’m gonna guess but Brock would have, would be on SmackDown," he added. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ After months of teasing, we might finally get Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at #RoyalRumble After months of teasing, we might finally get Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at #RoyalRumble! https://t.co/SbJiC1e5Wy

Seth Rollins was supposed to win the WWE Championship at Day 1 while Roman Reigns was supposed to lose the Universal Title, according to the report. The plans were changed after The Tribal Chief wasn't able to compete that night.

So it's possible that Rollins could win the Universal Championship and face the winner of the Royal Rumble match at WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns will then face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at the Showcase of Immortals.

Seth Rollins is the best option to face Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

While WWE hasn't made the match official yet, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are most likely going to collide at Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief could've faced anyone in the locker room, but facing Rollins makes the most sense. The two stars have history, and they work very well together.

With Drew McIntyre out of action, there are not many top names left on either RAW or SmackDown to challenge Roman. The Visionary Leader has beaten Reigns for a world title before, and he can do it again at Royal Rumble.

