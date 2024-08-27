WWE rushed Braun Strowman's latest feud, could have been built up better according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company rushed Braun Strowman's feud with Bronson Reed. The Monster of All Monsters squared off against Reed in a singles match this week.

The bout ultimately descended into chaos as the two behemoths started brawling outside the ring. The action spilled to the parking lot area, where Reed flattened his opponent with a Tsunami on top of a car.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed WWE rushed Reed's program with Braun Strowman. He felt that The Auszilla needed to destroy several other stars before he moved on to a feud with the former Universal Champion.

"First of all, if I'm writing the show, I am Tsumaning ten people before I ever get to Braun Strowman. They rushed this. Who are the two people he Tsunami-ed? That should have gone on for a while. They definitely gone [sic] too fast with this." [From 53:58 onwards]

During the same conversation, Russo detailed that fans were immediately interested in the backstage angle because it was different from the usual weekly programming.

"But guys, you can see, when they go out of the arena, and they're having a fight in the parking lot and he's doing the Tsunami through the car, you're immediately interested in that. You're now glued to the television watching this. Why are you glued to the television? Becuase now it doesn't look like everything else they've been doing for the last three hours." [From 54:30 onwards]

Bronson Reed has been on a tear lately, and it will be interesting to see who he victimizes next week on RAW.

