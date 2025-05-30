WWE's Arianna Grace makes history!

WWE's Arianna Grace started her journey a few years back, but the second-generation star has already etched her name in the history books alongside her father, Santino Marella.

Ad

Last year, Arianna Grace appeared on TNA Wrestling and crossed paths with her real-life father, Santino Marella, who is the Director of Authority. The father-daughter duo collaborated on the brand for a while until recently, when they entered into a storyline against Robert Stone.

On the latest edition of TNA IMPACT, Arianna Grace and Santino Marella made history as the first-ever father-daughter tag team duo in the promotion's history. The two also had their first match on the same episode, and they faced TNA's Tessa Blanchard and NXT's Robert Stone.

Ad

Trending

"@milanmiracleand @AriannaGraceWWE make history as the first father/daughter tag team in TNA!"

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why is WWE's Arianna Grace on TNA Wrestling?

Last year, TNA Wrestling and WWE took their partnership to new heights when more stars began to cross over from the weekly products to the premium live events. Later, Arianna Grace appeared in TNA Wrestling as NXT's official liaison and met her father.

The two began working together in TNA Wrestling as authority figures. However, it didn't sit well with Robert Stone, who recently appeared on the show and questioned Marella's credibility as the show's Director of Authority. The two began feuding, which also involved Grace siding with her father.

Ad

Later, Grace faced Tessa Blanchard in a one-on-one contest at Under Siege and lost. Unfortunately, the feud didn't end, and the father-daughter duo decided to team up against Blanchard and Stone in a mixed tag team match. While they did make history, Marella and Grace lost the match.

Expand Tweet

The storyline escalated, with Marella demanding a one-on-one match with Robert Stone and risking his position as the Director of Authority. The match is confirmed for Against All Odds 2025, and it'll be interesting to see if Santino Marella can overcome Robert Stone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More