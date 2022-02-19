"I really want to wrestle her" - AEW star expresses desire to face WWE Superstar Asuka 

AEW star Tay Conti has named WWE Superstar Asuka as an opponent that she would like to face in the future.

Taynara Conti signed with WWE in 2016, performing at NXT for four years. Although she spent a considerable amount of time in the black and gold brand, Conti never got to cross paths with the Empress of Tomorrow.

However, in a recent appearance on the Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table, Conti spoke of the admiration she has for Asuka, who is only the second Women's WWE Grand Slam Champion. Speaking about her desire to face off with Asuka in the ring, Conti said:

“I really want to wrestle Asuka one day. She’s one of my favorites, I really want to wrestle her." [H/T SEScoops]

Although Tay Conti's time in NXT was short, she carved out a reputation strong enough for herself to join a company like AEW. Now, with wrestling's forbidden door starting to open in many promotions, a matchup between Conti and Asuka could be on the cards in the future.

Tay Conti was told by WWE that she was "not gonna go to AEW"

In her last few months working for WWE, Conti began to get frustrated with the lack of opportunities coming her way. Naturally, she had one eye on the exit door as she contemplated searching for greener pastures.

In an interview with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Tay Conti spoke of how the upper management of WWE specifically did not want her to go to AEW.

“Of course, they said no a couple of times. We had a bunch of meetings. I was like, ‘Nope, I’m just done. Please let me go.’ So at the last one, they told me, ‘No, you’re not going,’ and they mentioned AEW. I remember they told me, ‘No, you’re not gonna go to AEW. [We’ve invested a lot of money in you]. You are a star.’” [H/T Inside The Ropes ]

During her time in AEW, Tay Conti has become a bonafide star in the Women's division. Now that her position in AEW is solidified, the future looks bright for the Brazilian star.

