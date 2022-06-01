WWE's Bayley takes to social media to discuss tragedy in Uvalde, Texas

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to social media to draw attention to the community in Uvalde, Texas, which is still reeling from the Robb Elementary Mass shooting earlier this month. Last week, over 20 people, including elementary school children and teachers, were killed and injured in the massacre.

The WWE Superstar took to both Twitter and Instagram to share her thoughts on the horrific event and provide fans with ways to lend a hand to the grieving community:

"The tragedy that happened in Uvalde, TX has been lingering deep in my heart. I have two nephews whom I am very close with, one of them being the exact same age as those innocent children, and it sickens me to imagine what their families are feeling. I lost one of my best friends and her Mother in high school to a firearm and I will never understand them. But as many questions as we have, grief we feel, and prayers we give, I’m trying to find ways to support. If you are able, please visit the official go fund me pages where you can donate to the individual families or if you are in the Texas area you can donate blood for the next week or so. I will post both links in my bio. Thank you, and to anyone reading this that has been affected…I’m so sorry. We need change.....If anyone has any connection to the school or any of the families, please comment below." - Bayley, Instagram

The links shared by Bayley allow fans to donate directly to a GoFundMe campaign supporting individual families within Texas. For those in Texas, Bayley shared links to find locations to donate blood.

Bayley on where she sustained her current leg injury

In a recent post on Instagram Story, Bayley shared a video showing where her knee was injured during a Hell in a Cell match with Bianca Belair.

It got previously reported that Bayley suffered a torn ACL during a training session at the WWE Performance Center following the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. However, it's now clear it may have occurred sooner.

Below is a screenshot of the Instagram Story posted by Bayley and the Tweet from WWE that she reshared.

Bianca Belair connects a KOD that leads to her victory inside Hell In A Cell.

