WWE's Becky Lynch continues to stay in shape during her pregnancy (Photo)

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Becky Lynch on television since May, the night after Money in the Bank when she announced her pregnancy and relinquished the RAW Women's Championship. The Man awarded the title to Asuka after The Empress Of Tomorrow won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase the night before.

Lynch is rumored due to give birth sometime in December as she and Rollins recently released a pregnancy photo shoot. Even though she's been absent from television, it hasn't stopped Lynch from working out and staying in shape throughout her pregnancy if the latest image from the Fitness center co-owned by her husband Seth Rollins is any indication.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

The WWE Universe hopes to see Becky Lynch back in the ring before the end of 2021

Earlier today, Deadboys Fitness, a gym owned by Seth Rollins and Josh Gallegos released an image of the WWE Women's Superstar working out on an exercise bike and offered the following caption about it on Instagram.

#DeadboysFitness workouts are MOMumental! Shout-out to all the busy Moms and soon-to-be Moms who are still going hard to stay healthy💪 #deadboysfitness #strongmoms

With Becky Lynch Lynch doing her best to stay in shape throughout her pregnancy it already has the WWE Universe speculating about when they might see her return to the ring.

However, fans should remain patient and not expect too much. A return to the ring sometime next year is ultimately Lynch's decision. The company isn't going anywhere and will ultimately be there for her whenever she decides that it's time to return.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch continuing to work out and stay in shape during her pregnancy? When do you expect her to return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.