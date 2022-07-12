Becky Lynch makes bold statement ahead of potential title match at WWE SummerSlam

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch recently commented on a potential match between her and Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Big Time Becks cemented her sights on a potential rematch against Belair for the latter's title on the latest episode of RAW. Prior to Carmella and The EST of WWE's match, the former champion walked out and stood on the announcers' table to demand a match against Belair at SummerSlam.

Now that the show has come to its conclusion, the former champion has continued her quest for a rematch via social media. The former RAW Women's Champion responded to a tweet from the USA Network where they stated Belair is ready to "run it back" with Lynch. Big Time Becks replied to the tweet and stated that she was always ready to face Bianca Belair.

"I’ve been ready," Lynch wrote.

Lynch continued her social media run with a simple one-word reply to the official WWE on Fox Twitter account. When the latter asked whether the former champion deserved a title match at SummerSlam, she simply replied, "Yes."

The Money in the Bank rematch between Carmella and Belair saw the challenger win via a count-out after Lynch prevented Belair from entering the ring.

WWE fans sent in their reaction to the recent developments involving Becky Lynch

Now that SummerSlam is on the horizon, the company has started to build up matches between the top superstars. With Lynch looking to establish herself in the title picture once again, it's highly possible that fans could get to see the two women run it back once more.

Following the tweet, some fans have expressed their excitement and shared that they are backing up Becky for a potential match:

Bobby Arduis MCOC @BArduis @BeckyLynchWWE Tons of Love going your way big time Becks aka The Irish Fighting Queen @BeckyLynchWWE Tons of Love going your way big time Becks aka The Irish Fighting Queen 👸

However, some fans have cast doubts over her skills. Some said that she didn't fight back during their RAW confrontation and that Lynch was ready to lose again:

Irregular Hunter Dash @DashJoestar96_ @BeckyLynchWWE Bro she got up in ya face and you aint do nothin!!! @BeckyLynchWWE Bro she got up in ya face and you aint do nothin!!!

Meanwhile, another fan even hinted at a possible triple threat match with Carmella. The fan referenced an earlier photo of the superstars during a previous SummerSlam:

For now, the wrestling community is rife with anticipation on how a potential feud between the three women will pan out as we approach SummerSlam.

