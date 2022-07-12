Current WWE Superstar criticizes Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank cash-in

During the recent edition of WWE Monday night RAW, Becky Lynch made an appearance to demand a rematch against Bianca Belair for the championship. She also shaded Liv Morgan for her cash-in.

Lynch has had a rough run on the main roster as of recently. Not only did she lose her championship against Bianca Belair during WrestleMania 38, but she was also inches away from becoming this year's Ms. Money in the Bank.

On the latest episode of the Monday show, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion called out Belair prior to her rematch against Carmella. She even recalled her time during the Money in the Bank premium live event.

While standing on top of the commentary table, a distraught Lynch expressed her emotions on the trajectory of the women's title. She stated that she should've received a rematch as soon as RAW after WrestleMania.

She then criticized the way Liv Morgan cashed in on her WWE Money in the Bank contract. Lynch expressed that the way Morgan did it was like winning a lottery, which she didn't need to do since she has worked enough to treat it as a lottery ticket.

To end her segment, she then recalled her latest No Holds Barred match, which she won. Lynch then stated that due to her performance, she should have gotten the rematch and not Carmella. She also demanded a rematch on SummerSlam before Bianca walked out for her clash against Carmella for the WWE title.

The match between Carmella and Belair saw the champion lose the match after a countout at the hands of Becky Lynch.

