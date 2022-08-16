"The winds of change are coming" - WWE's Bron Breakker features in intense promo video ahead of NXT Heatwave

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has taken center stage in a promo video shared to WWE's official Twitter page.

Bron has reigned as NXT Champion since defeating Dolph Ziggler on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. This marked the young Steiner's second run with the title, which led to a number of successful defenses for the up-and-comer. At NXT Heatwave, however, Breakker will take on a new face from NXT UK.

Formerly known as Jordan Devlin, JD McDonagh has already made his presence felt on NXT 2.0. In his first appearance on the Tuesday night show, he attacked Breakker after a successful NXT title defense against Cameron Grimes. Since then, The Irish Ace has been playing weekly mind games with the champ.

It would seem that WWE wants to add fuel to the fire of this angle, as the company has condensed their rivalry into an intense hype package, which they uploaded to their official Twitter page.

"The winds of change are coming for @bronbreakkerwwe tomorrow at #NXTHeatwave," WWE wrote in the tweet.

When was Bron Breakker's last NXT match?

Though he often appears on the show to deliver empassioned promos, the NXT Champion hasn't wrestled on NXT 2.0 since July 5th. This match was his NXT title defense at the Great American Bash against Cameron Grimes.

Bron has been busy on the house show circuit, however, winning a recent tag team match alongside Apollo Crews against the team of Grayson Waller and JD McDonough.

He also earned another successful NXT title defense over Tony D'Angelo at a recent NXT house show. It is worth noting that Bron Breakker has already defeated JD McDonagh in title defenses on the NXT Live Event circuit.

Do you think JD McDonagh can end Bron Breakker's title reign? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

