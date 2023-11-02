WWE personality Cathy Kelley stunned the fans with her spectacular, although non-PG, look on the occasion of Halloween.

The 35-year-old has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. While she left the company in 2020 after very few appearances on TV programming, Cathy was brought back as a backstage interviewer for RAW after Triple H took control of the company's creative. She switched over to SmackDown earlier this year.

Kelley recently took to social media to unveil her Halloween look. The backstage interviewer dressed up as a French maid for the spooky festival. You can check out the post by clicking here.

WWE personality Cathy Kelley has no intentions of stepping inside the ring

Despite being associated with pro wrestling for a major part of her career, Cathy Kelley has no intentions of stepping inside the squared circle.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 35-year-old revealed that she did try wrestling for a while but doesn't think she belongs inside the ring.

"[We are never gonna see Cathy Kelley in a wrestling ring?] I don't think so. I did try once. I did back in the day, Dave Marquez, they had a little wrestling ring for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood up in the valley, so I would go there. [Did you take your first bump and went: 'No, thank you?!'] I think I took one or two bumps until I finally knocked the wind out of myself. And even running the ropes, people don't realize if you haven't done it, it's intense. You end up building calluses on your back. I was bruised for probably a week."

Cathy has a close relationship with several WWE Superstars. She shares a close bond with Rhea Ripley and is facetiously known as Mami's ex. The popular interviewer is always at odds with Dominik Mysterio for the same reason.

