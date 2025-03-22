WWE's current European tour under the scanner after this week's SmackDown; Vince Russo exposes major problem (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company's unprecedented tour of Europe. On the Road to WrestleMania, WWE will be touring through 11 cities across the continent.

WWE is currently on its European tour, featuring live events and television tapings in major cities such as Barcelona, Dortmund, Hannover, Brussels, Bologna, Belfast, Nottingham, Glasgow, Vienna, Amsterdam, and London. Major stars such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are making appearances across multiple cities all over Europe.

This week on BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo explained that the crowd would be loud no matter what WWE put on the shows. He believed the creative team didn’t put much effort into the shows because they knew the fans would be cheering everything. The veteran alluded to the fact that fans back in the US could see the low-quality content and would be changing the channel.

"Mac, when it's an overseas show, it's never gonna be a good show. They already know the crowd is already going to be hot. That's how they're writing the show. It's going to be a hot crowd. It doesn't matter what we put out there. They're gonna be hot for whatever we put out there. That's why little to no thought is put into the show. But here's the problem, you got people in US watching on television and I promise you they're freaking changing the channel." [From 9:13 onwards]

The company will continue its European leg before heading back to the United States before WrestleMania. The major upcoming shows include RAW on March 24 from Glasgow, while SmackDown on March 28 and RAW on March 31 will emanate from London.

