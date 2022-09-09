WWE star confirms big backstage change following Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently discussed the backstage environment in the company after Vince McMahon's shocking retirement.

Since The Game took over as WWE's Head of Creative, multiple stars have returned, and television ratings across the three brands have significantly improved. As per Priest, interpersonal relationships among talent have also improved recently.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, the Judgment Day member admitted that superstars feel a sense of comfort around The Game. He also highlighted that the talent is familiar with the Chief Content Officer, having worked with him in the past.

"I think for most there's a comfortableness because people have worked with him [Triple H] for so long. Whether it's on the other side when they're standing across the ring, there's that side. He's very much the boss, but there's just a familiarity and a comfortableness that it's just different – a different vibe. So, I would say that's the biggest change we've felt." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

After McMahon's WWE exit in July, The Game became the Head of Creative and was recently promoted to Chief Content Officer. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are the current co-CEOs of the company.

Damian Priest says people were nervous in approaching Vince McMahon due to his on-screen WWE persona

The former chairman is known for portraying a powerful and strong on-screen character. As it turns out, his evil moniker has seemingly resulted in some communication difficulties backstage.

In the same interview, Priest revealed that McMahon's on-screen gimmick made people nervous when they approached or spoke to him behind the scenes.

"There was this idea of Mr. McMahon I think more so than it actually was. Everybody just thought that guy on TV was the guy backstage, so there's like a nervousness to approach him and speak to him."

Hunter has recently put together numerous amazing shows, including SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle. Fans will have to wait and see how the company's product potentially evolves under his tutelage.

