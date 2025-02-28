WWE's deal with Netflix for RAW could be in jeopardy despite multi-year deal, warns veteran

WWE's highly publicized move to Netflix continues to be a major story in wrestling as RAW gets used to its new home. Even though the deal is extremely profitable for WWE, Vince Russo has warned about Netflix backing out if the numbers are not consistently good.

Monday Night RAW debuted on Netflix in the first week of January and the promotion has since experienced some flexibility in presenting one of the longest-running weekly shows in history.

A major chunk of WWE's revenue comes from contracts signed with streaming services and TV Networks. During the recent episode of the Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo brought up ESPN cutting its ties with Major League Baseball despite having years left on their agreement.

Russo stated that if WWE doesn't produce great figures throughout, Netflix could decide to opt out of their contract. The outspoken wrestling pundit highlighted RAW's recent performance on Netflix and how it already doesn't paint a wholly positive picture:

"We just saw ESPN opt out of the contract with Major League Baseball that still had three years left on it. So, if you don't think for a second there aren't loopholes in these contracts with Netflix, and Coach, 2.9 million people globally, and you're #10 in Netflix. #10 this past week and if you think Netflix doesn't have an opt-out?" [18:04 - 18:42]

Vince Russo believes WWE RAW will always be a hot product to sell

Even if WWE ends up losing its contract with Netflix, Vince Russo was confident that the organization would easily attract more potential destinations for its wrestling product.

Vince Russo says WWE has had a history of securing a lot of money from broadcasters willing to shell out the big bucks to feature professional wrestling every week.

WWE might have options but their business model is still at risk of crumbling, as Russo pointed out:

"Now, there are 15 more lining up that would give them the money once Netflix pulls the plug, they did that with Fox. But the fact of the matter is they are sitting pretty on these television deals, these television deals are not guaranteed, Coach." [From 18:43 onwards]

WWE is still in the early stages of the Netflix era and it would be intriguing to see how the high-profile partnership pans out in the long run.

