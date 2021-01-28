WWE's Dolph Ziggler promotes tonight's AEW Dynamite with his brother on the show

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Ryan Nemeth, younger brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, will make his AEW debut against Hangman Page.

The match has received quite a bit of hype on social media over the last week, with Nemeth being featured on the "Road To Dynamite" special on Monday evening on YouTube. It introduced him and his character to the AEW audience.

Ziggler, who is currently one-half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Robert Roode, can't necessarily go out of his way to tell everyone to watch his brother on Dynamite tonight.

But he came up with a way around it as he posted the following on social media earlier this afternoon.

"CEASE AND DESIST!!! DO NOT WATCH this Paris to my Nicky Hilton DEBUT TONIGHT, 8pm!"

CEASE AND DESIST!!!

DO NOT WATCH this Paris to my

Nicky Hilton DEBUT TONIGHT, 8pm! pic.twitter.com/KYhA184hIa — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2021

Dolph Ziggler advertises AEW Dynamite tonight in a very creative way

Ziggler should be given credit, choosing to promote his little brother regardless of his position in WWE right now. One would hope he doesn't hear from management over the tweet, but you never know nowadays.

Rip Rogers trained Nemeth at Ohio Valley Wrestling before he was signed by WWE in 2011, working in both Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT under the name Briley Pierce. He was eventually released in 2013 and has performed independent dates off and on since.

AEW is Nemeth's first big spotlight on the national stage, and someone like Page is the perfect opponent for The Hollywood Hunk to showcase their skills against. Hangman has arguably never had a bad match in AEW, and this should be no different.

