WWE's Dominik Mysterio provides major personal update

Dominik Mysterio shocked the world at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he captured the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker. Recently, Dirty Dom provided an update on when he wants to have kids with his wife.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Marie Juliette, ahead of WrestleMania XL. Several notable names from the Stamford-based promotion, like The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, attended the private ceremony.

Dirty Dom has kept his private life away from his on-screen persona and storylines in WWE for a while. Speaking on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, the current Intercontinental Champion provided a major update regarding his private life and stated that he and his wife want to have kids but will wait for now, as it's only been a little over a year since they tied the knot.

“Yeah, I feel like I am such a day-by-day kind of a guy. But at the same time, my wife is a planner. She likes to have things in order. She likes to know what we’re doing, where we’re going, and how it’s gonna get done. So we definitely have plans to have kids. But we’ve only been married for a year. So, we wanna enjoy life for a little bit, get her to travel with me," Mysterio said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Dominik Mysterio wants to sh*t on major WWE name's legacy

Despite his rise to prominence on the red brand, Dirty Dom continues to harbor resentment towards his father and actively taunts the Master of the 619. Recently, he stated he would want to sh*t on Rey Mysterio's legacy.

In an interview on Pro Wrestling and MMA Interviews, he stated he would love to compete in AAA and create his legacy as the greatest Mysterio of all time. Moreover, he would do that by sh**ting on his dad's legacy in Mexico.

"I am currently in the WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right? I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done. I’m going to down to AAA and sh*t all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio," Dominik said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Dirty Dom as the Intercontinental Champion.

