WWE's Drew McIntyre shows off incredible body transformation 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to share an image of his amazing body transformation.

McIntyre was initially featured as Vince McMahon's chosen one on WWE SmackDown during the late 2000s. He earned a couple of reigns as Intercontinental Champion before being lost in the shuffle and tucked away as part of the 3MB stable before his release in 2014. McIntyre then headed to the independent circuit and dominated before making his way back to WWE in 2017. Following this, he won both the WWE and NXT Championships.

One of the most notable things about McIntyre's return was how different his body was. Though he was always in good shape, The Scottish Warrior came back bigger, more defined, and more grizzled, and he's taken to Twitter to share the evidence. In the caption, he mentioned that he's come a long way from the man he used to be.

"We've come a long way." McIntyre wrote.

What has Drew McIntyre been up to on WWE TV?

At WWE's last premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, Drew McIntyre teamed up with RK-Bro in a six-man tag match against The Bloodline in a losing effort.

Since then, McIntyre has been used in a lot of the promotional material for the upcoming WWE UK Stadium show, Clash at the Castle event, which is set to take place from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It is unclear in what capacity McIntyre will compete at the event, but his distinct prescience on the promotional material indicates he will be heavily featured.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Drew McIntyre in the months leading up to their upcoming UK stadium show, Clash at the Castle. You can read more about The Scottish Warrior by clicking here.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Neda Ali