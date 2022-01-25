Edge and Beth Pheonix pay tribute to fellow WWE Hall of Famers on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW's latest episode ended with Edge and Beth Phoenix paying tribute to two of their fellow Hall of Famers, the Dudley Boyz.

Leading up to this weekend's Royal Rumble, the Hall of Fame couple have had their issues with the multi-time champion The Miz and his wife, Maryse (an icon in her own rright).

Tonight, during the Rumble go-home episode of RAW, there was a birthday celebration for Maryse - and you know that was the perfect opportunity for the Ultimate Opportunist to strike.

During the birthday celebration, Miz and Maryse had a security team to protect them. Once the Hall of Fame couple arrived, Maryse and her husband were able to make a clean getaway - though a member of security was met with a Dudley Death Drop.

WWE legends Edge and Beth Pheonix get the thumbs up from Bubba Ray

Edge and the Glamazon, who are scheduled to take on Miz and Maryse at the Rumble this Saturday, paid tribute to their fellow Hall of Famers by nailing a member of the "security team" with a 3-D.

Bubba responded to the move by simply saying:

"Huge pop!!"

You can find his reaction below:

Like current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Edge and Beth Phoenix attacked their rivals with the legendary tag team's finisher.

Whether or not that's a coincidence or part of an overall plan, the Copelands are going to be a major part of this weekend's Royal Rumble happenings.

