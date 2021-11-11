"I love him to death, he's a brother" - former WWE creative writer on his love for Xavier Woods

Freddie Prinze Jr. worked in WWE from 2008 to 2012 as a creative writer, producer and director.

He has also found significant success in Hollywood, being part of several profitable franchises and has been a part of the industry for over two decades.

The She's All That star opened up in a conversation with People about the probable guests for his podcast. When the name Xavier Woods popped up, Prinze Jr. had nothing but love and appreciation for the current King of the Ring.

"I love him to death. He's a brother," he says. "I'd lie for him in court. If he needed to get out of the country, I'd get him $100,000 and a plane ticket in under an hour. That's how much I love the guy."

Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that his admiration and respect for Xavier has no bounds. Furthermore, he mentioned that his new wrestling podcast, WWFreddie – Wrestling With Freddie, will feature Woods as his first guest.

Xavier Woods became King of the Ring at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

It was a surreal moment for Xavier Woods when he bested Finn Balor in the finals of the tournament and was crowned King of the Ring.

The tournament made its anticipated return to WWE for the first time since 2019. RAW and SmackDown had four competitors each.

Notable names like Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor, Cesaro, Xavier Woods, Rey Mysterio, Jinder Mahal and Sami Zayn were participants.

In an epic conclusion, only Finn and Woods remained.

Despite Balor's efforts, Xavier was able to overcome the former Universal Champion in stellar fashion and accomplish his lifelong dream.

