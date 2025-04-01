John Cena and Cody Rhodes finally engaged in a back-and-forth verbal exchange on RAW, which culminated in some physicality. Following the segment, Vince Russo hoped fans hadn't seen the last of Cena and Cody before WrestleMania.

The WWE Superstars opened RAW and unsurprisingly came prepared with a few lines bound to break the internet. John Cena addressed Cody Rhodes' forgettable WWE past and also seemingly took shots at the star 'stealing' from Tony Khan.

Rhodes fired back by reminding his WrestleMania opponent that fans had unequivocally chosen The American Nightmare as a worthy champion. Cody also questioned Cena's wrestling ability before they began throwing hands.

Rhodes had the last laugh as he delivered his finisher on Cena. Vince Russo felt that WWE should have booked the segment the other way around, with Cena getting the upper hand over Rhodes.

The former WWE writer also feared that the company might not get Cody and Cena back for another segment until WrestleMania.

"They should have had Cena on top tonight and then have Cody go where he is the next week, seeking revenge, and Cena is on top again. I find that hard to believe that we're not going to see some form of Cena and Cody from WrestleMania. I find that very, very hard to believe." [From 42:00 onwards]

Cody Rhodes laying out John Cena could be WWE's way of ensuring they aren't going to have a face-off again. However, with several RAW and SmackDown episodes still to go, Triple H and the creative team could have a few surprises before WrestleMania.

