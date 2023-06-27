WWE's finish for Money in the Bank match could "embarrass" Roman Reigns, says veteran (Exclusive)

Fans are waiting with bated breath to finally see Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa take on The Usos. While sharing his predictions for Money in the Bank, Bill Apter foresaw Reigns getting embarrassed after being pinned by one of The Usos.

WWE has been universally praised for creating one of the most compelling storylines in history with The Bloodline. It has all come to a Samoan Civil War as The Usos look to take down Roman Reigns and his muscle, Solo Sikoa.

Bill Apter believed that the former tag team champions would have the last laugh and defeat Roman and Solo at Money in the Bank. While many would expect Sikoa to take the final pinfall, the veteran wrestling journalist felt that WWE would shock the fans by having either Jey or Jimmy get the three-count over Roman Reigns.

"Usos are going to win that match. I think it's going to embarrass Roman because there is going to be something happening that Roman's going to wind up; the Universal Champion is going to wind up getting pinned by one of the Usos," said Apter. [From 08:00 - 08:18]

Teddy Long also agreed with Apter's prediction and backed The Usos to pull off one of the most significant victories of their careers.

The Hall of Famer chimed in:

"Well, I kind of agree with Bill a little bit there. I think the Usos might get the win here." [From 8:19 - 8:25]

Teddy Long says Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos will be one of the greatest tag team matches ever

Considering the quality of talents in the match, Teddy Long is confident that fans will witness one of the most impressive tag team bouts in WWE history.

Long spoke highly of each competitor and felt they were phenomenal workers capable of delivering an all-time classic. The WWE legend was certain that anyone who pays to watch Money in the Bank would get their money's worth with a much-anticipated showdown between The Bloodline members.

"I'll tell you what? I just can't wait to see the match. This is going to be one of the greatest tag matches we've ever seen in WWE," Long stated. "These guys are going to beat the hell out of each other, and these are tremendous, you know, all four of them are tremendous workers. So I'm telling you, if you don't get your money buying this, then you've got no business buying a ticket. It's just that simple." [From 8:25 - 9:00]

Should The Usos go over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at MITB? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes