"It wasn't because I beat Hogan" - WWE Legend opens up on the unique reason why beating Hulk Hogan was special 

WWE Legend Goldberg said that beating Hulk Hogan was special because his former teammates were there.

The wrestling world erupted in 1998 when Goldberg defeated Hulk Hogan and became the WCW Champion. The win was iconic to some fans as it occurred in Da Man's hometown. However, it looks like the superstar has a different reason for this.

While speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, the former footballer shared how special it was to him and it was memorable because his teammates from the Atlanta Falcons were present. The WWE Superstar then talked about its connection with the late Kevin Greene, American football, and wrestling.

"It was the night I beat Hogan at the Georgia Dome but it wasn’t because I beat Hogan. It was because my teammates were there from the [Atlanta] Falcons. So, what it meant to me to have Kevin Greene as a tag team partner in professional wrestling and see the enthusiasm that this man had for it and for life and for football for God’s sake, it was just kind of a full circle moment that the wrestling business has been able to provide me that nothing on the planet would have been able to provide me that I didn’t acquire on the football field." [H/T Post Wrestling]

WCW wrestler Kevin Greene passed away at the age of 58 in December 2020. The athlete was also involved in a few stints with WCW during Monday Night Wars. As a wrestler, he was involved with the Four Horsemen and nWo.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg talks about Kevin Greene’s influence on his career

During the same interview, Da Man spoke about the late American footballer. Goldberg shared that their relationship started when he was with the Los Angeles Rams, and how big of an influence Kevin had on the superstar.

"Yeah [I roomed with Kevin Greene]. One of my short[s] at the Rams. You know, I had been through two training camps and I remember we were roommates for — I think it was the second one and yeah, what an absolutely wonderful human being he was and you know, just horrible what happened. He was a huge influence on me."

Kevin Greene's legacy has spread not only on the field of football but also in wrestling. With the memories shared by the WWE Hall of Famer, it seemed like he was as gifted not only as an athlete but as a person as well.

