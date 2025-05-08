WWE's huge plans for Penta & Rey Fenix going forward revealed (Exclusive)

Penta and Rey Fenix are on RAW and SmackDown, respectively, making a name for themselves for the first time in WWE. A new report has revealed huge plans for them going forward.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC spoke about WWE's plans for the duo formerly known as The Lucha Bros. Fenix had an unexpected spot at WrestleMania 41, replacing Rey Mysterio against El Grande Americano due to the WWE legend's unexpected injury on SmackDown.

JoeyVotes reported that WWE always had plans to pair Penta and Rey Fenix together, and that hasn't changed despite their status as singles stars. The plan for the two in the near future is to have them together as a tag team. WWE putting Rey Fenix on SmackDown was reportedly so his brother could keep his singles momentum alive on RAW while pursuing the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Penta managed to make it to the WWE Backlash 2025 card

Penta will be competing for the second time on a WWE Premium Live Event at Backlash 2025 when he faces Dominik Mysterio in a rematch for the Intercontinental Title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

They faced off on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, when Dominik Mysterio defeated the Lucha legend. It's going to be a tough decision for WWE to make at Backlash, especially considering the reaction that Dominik Mysterio got at WrestleMania 41.

There were only three weeks between WrestleMania 41 and Backlash, and Dominik Mysterio hasn't gotten much time in the spotlight after his incredible moment in Las Vegas.

If WWE is, in fact, planning to pair The Lucha Bros together for the first time since their AEW departure, it's going to be interesting to see how they go about making it happen.

Ad

Rumors surrounding the WWE Draft have been quiet for a while, but that seems to be a logical route to bring them back together. Either way, it would be surprising if WWE turns Dominik Mysterio's title reign into a transitional one.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More