WWE’s immediate plans after WrestleMania 41 revealed (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner but fans seem to be anticipating big things for the product post-show. The WWE Draft is among the highly-anticipated moves fans expect from the creative team under Triple H.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WresteVotes was asked to provide an update on whether the WWE Draft will be making its return to television this year.

"I'd imagine it's a post-WrestleMania thing, may be late May or so, usually comes in the springtime. So, I'd expect the same this year." [From 11:44 onwards]

Elsewhere on the podcast, Bill Apter was asked to provide an update on The Rock's WrestleMania 41 status. The veteran journalist noted that he had talked to The Great One's family but even they didn't have a clue if he'll be at the premium live event this weekend.

"I've talked to members of his family and they don't even know if he's going to be there yet." [From 06:39 onwards]

WrestleMania 41 goes down on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 in Las Vegas. Sportskeeda will have full coverage of The Showcase of The Immortals as it airs.

