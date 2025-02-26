WWE’s internal view on CM Punk revealed (Exclusive)

CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 shook the wrestling world to its core. The Straight Edge Superstar has since butted heads with a lot of major names. He's also become a mentor to the up-and-coming talent in NXT.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes talked about CM Punk's reputation with the talent and management backstage ever since he returned to WWE in 2023.

"I have heard nothing but positive since the day he came back. I continue to hear positive. He has just put himself in a position where he can be approached. He does his job, he gets over, he sells merchandise. I mean, he's doing everything they possibly ask him." [From 26:57 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently detailed his relationship with Punk. Appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, SmackDown's co-lead writer said he thought there existed mutual hate between the pair until a hug broke the ice.

"Because, in my head, I hated him, and I thought he hated me too. Yeah, a lot of stuff [happened], I went down back and forth and good times and bad times, but yeah, I just thought [he hated me]. So, then the first time I saw him when he came back here, he stood up and he hugged me, and it broke my ice immediately. There was no bad feelings. I don't know. It was weird."

CM Punk will be in action this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Fans will have to wait to see if The Straight Edge Superstar walks out of the chamber with the opportunity to main-event WrestleMania 41.

