  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE’s internal view on CM Punk revealed (Exclusive)

WWE’s internal view on CM Punk revealed (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:11 GMT
CM Punk cuts a promo at a WWE event (Image via WWE.com).
CM Punk cuts a promo at a WWE event (Image via WWE.com)

CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 shook the wrestling world to its core. The Straight Edge Superstar has since butted heads with a lot of major names. He's also become a mentor to the up-and-coming talent in NXT.

Ad

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes talked about CM Punk's reputation with the talent and management backstage ever since he returned to WWE in 2023.

"I have heard nothing but positive since the day he came back. I continue to hear positive. He has just put himself in a position where he can be approached. He does his job, he gets over, he sells merchandise. I mean, he's doing everything they possibly ask him." [From 26:57 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently detailed his relationship with Punk. Appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, SmackDown's co-lead writer said he thought there existed mutual hate between the pair until a hug broke the ice.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"Because, in my head, I hated him, and I thought he hated me too. Yeah, a lot of stuff [happened], I went down back and forth and good times and bad times, but yeah, I just thought [he hated me]. So, then the first time I saw him when he came back here, he stood up and he hugged me, and it broke my ice immediately. There was no bad feelings. I don't know. It was weird."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

CM Punk will be in action this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Fans will have to wait to see if The Straight Edge Superstar walks out of the chamber with the opportunity to main-event WrestleMania 41.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी