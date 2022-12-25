WWE Superstar Ivar ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Cherie Morris

WWE SmackDown star Ivar recently announced his marriage to his girlfriend, Cherie Morris.

Erik and Valhalla (aka Sarah Logan) are currently married. Meanwhile, their Viking Raiders tag team partner Ivar has been dating Cherie Morris for several years. While Morris' Instagram account is private, Ivar has posted several photos with his significant other on his over the past few years, expressing his love for her.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram to announce his marriage to his longtime girlfriend. He posted a few pictures from the wedding photo shoot in Maui, Hawaii.

"A more perfect day could never exist 12.21.22 ❤️💍❤️," Ivar captioned the pictures.

WWE Superstars react to Ivar's announcement

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Ivar's marriage announcement, congratulating the newlywed couple, including Natalya, Braun Strowman, Xia Li, and Samantha Irvin.

A few former superstars & current AEW stars have also commented on the former RAW Tag Team Champion's post. The names include Malakai Black, Keith Lee, and Matt Taven.

"A plethora of congrats my man. Love to see it," Keith Lee wrote.

The Vikings Raiders recently returned to SmackDown after a few months of absence. Since their arrival, they have competed in five matches. While the former RAW Tag Team Champions won their first three, they have lost their last two.

Erik and Ivar recently last competed on the December 16 episode of the blue brand when they squared off against Legado Del Fantasma and Hit Row in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for a shot at The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Vikings Raiders came up short as Hit Row emerged victorious.

