"I forgot they were even here"- WWE veteran comments on The Viking Raiders return on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on The Viking Raiders' return to SmackDown.

Erik and Ivar made their return to the blue brand accompanied by their new manager Sarah Logan. The duo ambushed Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma before the scheduled match between Zelina Vega and B-Fab could take place. Sarah Logan also joined in on the beatdown, laying out B-Fab with a headbutt.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that the return was well-executed. The WWE veteran added that the beatdown also saved him from watching the potentially "horrible" match between Zelina Vega and B-Fab.

"It was totally unexpected. I had actually forgotten the [Viking] Raiders. I forgot they were even here, haven't seen them in a while. But it was good for them to return this way, plus it saved us from having to watch probably a horrible match. They saved us from that, so five claps to that." [46:18 - 46:49]

The Viking Raiders were last seen on WWE programming in September

Injuries have often gotten in the way of a sustained run in the tag team division for The Viking Raiders. Before this week's SmackDown, the duo were last seen in action in September when they violently attacked The New Day and Shanky.

The two teams then collided in a Viking Rules Match, which was won by the Raiders. However, Erik suffered an injured foot during the aforementioned match, putting the team on the sidelines.

WWE then aired multiple vignettes hyping the return of the former NXT Tag Team Champions. The vignettes also showed a woman standing in front of the Viking Raiders' shields.

The pan came to fruition on the blue brand this week as Erik and Ivar returned from their hiatus. Sarah Logan also made her return to the company after getting released in 2020. Sarah is also the real-life wife of Erik. She returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, entering the battle royal at #25.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Poll : 0 votes