Hall of Famer discusses his return to WWE and his new role

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has had a hot and cold relationship with the Stamford promotion throughout his career. He has now returned to the company once again, this time in a front-office capacity.

Jarrett signed with WWE in 2019 to take on a producer role but would leave the company shortly after. Now, having returned, he has reportedly been assigned the position of Senior Vice president of Live Events. Among several duties, Double J will work directly with the talent and coordinate the content.

While recently hosting his podcast My World, Jarrett addressed the reports and confirmed that the stories of his return to WWE were true. Jarrett stated that he is looking forward to the new challenge and expressed his enthusiasm to his co-host, Conrad Thompson.

"You know me, Conrad, I’m a personal guy and I’ll leave it personal for that matter," Jarrett said. "It’s, you know — and kind of what’s been stated out there, SVP, Live Events. You know as well as anybody, my passion is in live events but I’ll just kind of leave that right there. It’s gonna be a journey that I’m excited about but you know, as it all comes together, you know what this means, don’t you? Well, I am so ready for year two [of My World!] Let’s rock, Conrad!" [3:38 - 4:10]

Jarrett will bring with him over 35 years of experience in the industry and a pro wrestling pedigree. Both his grandmother and father were successful promoters in the Memphis area for decades. Jarrett began his in-ring career with his family's noted CWA territory before moving on to WWE in 1993.

Jarrett also has several years of experience as a producer and in multiple behind-the-scenes roles in the past.

After WCW was purchased by WWE, Jarrett and his father launched TNA Wrestling

During his in-ring career, the Hall of Famer won multiple world titles, including the WCW, NWA, and TNA championships. He is widely recognized as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions in history.

While operating TNA, Jeff Jarrett wore many hats ranging from production to creative responsibilities, and had to manage the company's talent. Those qualifications - as well as his prior history with World Wrestling Entertainment - were likely what led to him being offered his current position.

