"We are going to make a star out of you" - WWE commentator explains why fighters should choose Vince McMahon over Dana White

Vince McMahon and Dana White have had bidding wars with multiple stars over the last decade.

RAW commentator Jimmy Smith has been on both sides of the fence in recent years, doing commentary work for both UFC and WWE. He knows the ins and outs of each company better than most.

On a recent episode of Unlocking The Cage, Smith was asked which company he would sign with if he was a fighter that had interest from both Vince McMahon and Dana White. The RAW commentator gave a fascinating response:

"If Vince McMahon says, ‘We are going to make a star out of you’, you will make more money and you will go further than you will anywhere else," said Smith. "Dana White can only say, ‘Here’s your chance.’ If you get your ass kicked twice, all that goes away. If Vince McMahon says, ‘We think you can be a great character and we can do a lot with you’, they are going to make sure their investment is protected. They are going to give you the right booking, the right opponents and the right people to get you over." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

Jimmy Smith on why it's safer to sign with WWE and Vince McMahon over UFC and Dana White

While it's true that many talented wrestlers have been underutilized by WWE over the years, there don't seem to be many cases of talent that have failed when McMahon chose to put the machine behind them.

Speaking on Unlocking the Cage, Jimmy Smith used Gable Steveson as an example of someone that WWE is going to do right by . He explained that Steveson will be given all the tools to become a star in the industry:

"Gable Steveson did a cameo at WrestleMania," Jimmy Smith said. "They are going to give him the right people. They are going to give him the right training. They’re going to cut the right promos. They are going to do everything necessary to make him a gigantic star because they have that ability."

The RAW commentator concluded that due to the predetermined nature of WWE, success is far more likely under Vince McMahon than Dana White for those with potential:

"The UFC can only go, ‘Here’s three fights.’ If you lose, that’s all over," Jimmy Smith continued. "Once Vince says, ‘You’re our guy. Here you go.’ First of all, that first contract is going to be worth a lot more money than the UFC’s contract. Number two, Vince McMahon, because of his faith in you or whatever it is, can give you all the opportunity in the world to fulfill that destiny. Dana White in UFC, because of the nature of it not being predetermined, can’t do that. I would sign with WWE." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

What do you make of Jimmy Smith's comments? Do you agree with him that it's safer for someone to sign with WWE over UFC? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell